iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Increased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

