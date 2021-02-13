Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 11,304 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 108.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.87. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

