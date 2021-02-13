Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $494,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. 1,430,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

