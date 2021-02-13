Doyle Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 13.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,202,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $290.68 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.72 and its 200 day moving average is $296.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

