Doyle Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 13.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,202,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE ANTM opened at $290.68 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.72 and its 200 day moving average is $296.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.
In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
