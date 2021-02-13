CoinPoker Market Capitalization Tops $2.45 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $17.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $506.81 or 0.01076135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054829 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.63 or 0.05664348 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

