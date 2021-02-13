Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after acquiring an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.