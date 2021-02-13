Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.24-1.34 for the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,040. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.