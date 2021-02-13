Private Advisory Group LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,676,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,047,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.45. The stock had a trading volume of 577,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,863. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

