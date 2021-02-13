Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) PT at $94.13

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.13.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

