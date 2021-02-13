Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $19.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.59. The company had a trading volume of 429,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,779. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $104.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.