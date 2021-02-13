Hosking Partners LLP Sells 56,502 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,502 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $52,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

MGM stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

