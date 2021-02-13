Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average of $203.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

