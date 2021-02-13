Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Trading Up 13% on Earnings Beat

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $111.71 and last traded at $110.65. 298,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 67,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.96.

The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

