The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

BK stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

