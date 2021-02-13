227,999 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 227,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.