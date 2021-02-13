CCUniverse One Day Volume Reaches $9.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 97.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 133.8% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,415.46 and approximately $9.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007433 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

