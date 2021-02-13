BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

NYSE V opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.93. The company has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

