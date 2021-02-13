BancorpSouth Bank Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

DUK stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.