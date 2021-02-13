SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $25.50 million and approximately $264,376.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.01078550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.80 or 0.05629645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00026988 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019328 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

