Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $708-722 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.69 million.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $86.00 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a positive rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.57.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 128,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,361 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.