Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Posts Earnings Results

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Shares of ISSC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.74. 67,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,914. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $116.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $228,966.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $117,967.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,559 shares in the company, valued at $361,297.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

