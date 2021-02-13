Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) versus Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Critical Review

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endava has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -212.29% -2,332.30% -215.62% Endava 3.70% 6.07% 3.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Endava’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.89 -$11.81 million N/A N/A Endava $435.42 million 10.46 $26.99 million $0.47 182.77

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Recruiter.com Group and Endava, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Endava 0 3 5 0 2.63

Endava has a consensus price target of $71.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.76%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

Endava beats Recruiter.com Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

