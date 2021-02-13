Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys 11,991 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. 1,479,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,129. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

