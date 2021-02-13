General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Finance were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in General Finance by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in General Finance by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Finance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $51,407.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,414 shares of company stock worth $744,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 67,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,080. The company has a market cap of $339.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

