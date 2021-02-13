Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $167,521,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after buying an additional 581,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 293.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,989.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 356,699 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

