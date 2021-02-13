Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QCOM stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.