ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Clorox by 2.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,085 shares of company stock worth $94,387,978. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $185.97 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

