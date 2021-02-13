Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Trading Up 13% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) were up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $111.71 and last traded at $110.65. Approximately 298,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 67,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.96.

The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

CIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

