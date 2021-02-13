Brokerages Set Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target at $13.44

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE CLDR opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $806,194.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,784,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,932 shares of company stock worth $8,985,260. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after buying an additional 812,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after buying an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cloudera by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after buying an additional 3,309,734 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after buying an additional 1,054,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,586,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,762,000 after buying an additional 470,174 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

