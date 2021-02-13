International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,605,200 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the January 14th total of 883,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BABWF opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

