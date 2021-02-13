Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rises By 151.9%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the January 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AUCOY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

AUCOY stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.