Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 3,801 Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 263.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 41.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOCH traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.61. 32,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,658. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $178.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

