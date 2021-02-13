14,809 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.75. 325,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,353. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55.

