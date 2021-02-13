Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,339,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 247,789 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 770,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 35,675 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 66,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. 221,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,335. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

