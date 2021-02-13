Community Capital Management Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Community Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Shares of SNV opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $42.18.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

