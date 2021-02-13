Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Yandex worth $28,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Yandex by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

