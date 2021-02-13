Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 2,012 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,353.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $137.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.