International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $75,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $120.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.54. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.