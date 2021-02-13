Hosking Partners LLP Has $41.30 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises about 1.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $41,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $400.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $400.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.58.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

