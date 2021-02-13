Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.
QSR stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.
