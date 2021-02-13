Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.

QSR stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.