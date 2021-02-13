Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Graco were worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 326,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 344.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 226,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

