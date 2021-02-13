Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,048 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 3.89% of MBIA worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MBIA in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 140.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Fallon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,397,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,790,156.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $368.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.05. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.