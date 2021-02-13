Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.61 and last traded at $38.52. 723,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 937,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Truist started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -127.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,248 shares of company stock worth $2,521,442. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 85.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $356,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $678,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 176.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

