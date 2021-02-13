Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading Up 5.7%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 872,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 268,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

