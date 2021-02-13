Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading Up 5.7%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 872,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 268,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.
Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.