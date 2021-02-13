Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of NUSC opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

