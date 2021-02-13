Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 161,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 53,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $268.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.68. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $268.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

