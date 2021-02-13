Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) were up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 576,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 544,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
The company has a market cap of $94.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 56.19%.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.
