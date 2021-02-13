Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) were up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 576,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 544,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a market cap of $94.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 56.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

