Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.67. 1,135,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 598,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

