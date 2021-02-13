Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.44. 3,291,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 721,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on WISA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

