Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $175.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.50.

ALNY opened at $157.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

